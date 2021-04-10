Mirrored Netflix Achieves Market Cap of $32.79 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $32.79 million and $187,042.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for about $568.57 or 0.00958464 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00295428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.95 or 0.00753438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,245.72 or 0.99872900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.72 or 0.00771594 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 57,678 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

