Mirrored ProShares VIX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39,092.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $27.24 million and $39,092.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for $8.63 or 0.00014308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00294250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.16 or 0.00731368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,375.50 or 1.00093403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.03 or 0.00757693 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,156,299 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

