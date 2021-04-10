Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.60 or 0.00014228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $27.16 million and $109,857.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.00295286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00747776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,274.66 or 0.99672599 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.55 or 0.00713630 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,156,299 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.