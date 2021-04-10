Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Achieves Market Cap of $27.81 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $27.81 million and approximately $59,615.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $41.55 or 0.00069546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00068157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.00294021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.98 or 0.00746462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,522.29 or 0.99626144 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.50 or 0.00759047 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 669,199 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

