Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Cap of $143.51 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Mithril has a market cap of $143.51 million and $123.93 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 116.4% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00016608 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.50 or 0.00367371 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002205 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.