Mithril (MITH) Market Cap Hits $137.72 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $137.72 million and $117.90 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 119.5% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00016356 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.53 or 0.00373158 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002349 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

