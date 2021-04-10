Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $824.40 on Top Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $452.67 million and approximately $502,520.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mixin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can now be bought for approximately $824.40 or 0.01363775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,096 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

