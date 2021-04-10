Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $38.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. Model N has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -93.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $54,285.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,945.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,935. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 805,240 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 3,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 660,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.