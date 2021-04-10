ModiHost (AIM) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, ModiHost has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $223,519.52 and $31,307.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00612134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037266 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.