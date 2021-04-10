Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $202.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $202.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.84.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

