Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.31. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 2,166,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,299. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

