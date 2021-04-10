MonaCoin (MONA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.48 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00003841 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $149.76 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,321.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.92 or 0.03575321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.24 or 0.00415093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $674.91 or 0.01137729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.05 or 0.00492320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.80 or 0.00453132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.45 or 0.00346334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.00204143 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

