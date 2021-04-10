Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,876.25 ($24.51).

Several research firms have recently commented on MNDI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of MNDI stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,907.50 ($24.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,893. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,833.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,736.79. The stock has a market cap of £9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,934.50 ($25.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Mike Powell purchased 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, with a total value of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Also, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total transaction of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93).

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.