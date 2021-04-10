MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0157 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $25,970.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003834 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004395 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.49 or 0.00481352 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1,860.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 219,003,750 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.