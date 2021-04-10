Monetha (MTH) Price Tops $0.0730 on Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Monetha has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Monetha coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $29.38 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00615081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00081059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

