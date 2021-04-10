Monolith Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.25 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and $20,803.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00053038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.00609798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

