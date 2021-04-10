Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $8,070.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

