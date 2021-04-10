Mooncoin (MOON) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.82 or 0.00385129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000883 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

