MoonSwap (MOON) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $33.48 million and $258,471.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00003136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.66 or 0.00409862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002275 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 17,903,118 coins and its circulating supply is 17,882,617 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

