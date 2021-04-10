More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.10

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. More Coin has a total market cap of $209,819.60 and approximately $5,810.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00616252 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030840 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

