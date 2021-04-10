Morgan Stanley Acquires 129,855 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 106.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 129,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $34,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after buying an additional 1,121,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $61,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,406,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $103.48 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.24.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.28). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $91.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,245 shares of company stock worth $7,637,704. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

