Morgan Stanley Acquires 137,334 Shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.52% of New Frontier Health worth $35,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New Frontier Health by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Frontier Health by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in New Frontier Health by 78.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NFH stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. New Frontier Health Co. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut New Frontier Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.

New Frontier Health Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

