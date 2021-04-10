Morgan Stanley Acquires 149,728 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Assurant worth $33,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Assurant by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 28.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,096,000 after acquiring an additional 161,684 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 47.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 105,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,846,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 127.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $146.96 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.95.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

