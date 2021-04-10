Morgan Stanley Acquires 34,775 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 114.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Chemed worth $34,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHE opened at $465.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.86 and a one year high of $560.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.78.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.13. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

