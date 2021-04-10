Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417,396 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Tata Motors worth $37,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.