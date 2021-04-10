Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of XPO Logistics worth $34,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 160.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

