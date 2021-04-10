Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 248.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $35,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39.

