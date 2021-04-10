Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Quanta Services worth $35,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $7,202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

