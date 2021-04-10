Morgan Stanley Buys 30,675 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $36,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

LRGF stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

