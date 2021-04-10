Morgan Stanley Buys 437,029 Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.25% of Cardtronics worth $35,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 79.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

CATM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,377.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $74,035.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATM opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

