Morgan Stanley Buys 706,027 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 620.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Essent Group worth $35,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,158,000 after purchasing an additional 111,524 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $49.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

