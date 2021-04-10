Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.72% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $34,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of XSD stock opened at $188.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.03 and a 200-day moving average of $165.44. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $88.16 and a 12-month high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

