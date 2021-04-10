Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,325,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Suncor Energy worth $33,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after buying an additional 65,305 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,511,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

