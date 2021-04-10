Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of United States Oil Fund worth $36,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 115,803 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

USO opened at $40.64 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

