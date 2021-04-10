Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 720.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $35,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 137,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,005,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

In related news, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,217.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,479 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

