Morgan Stanley Grows Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $35,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 240,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,087.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 64,705 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

JBHT opened at $169.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $173.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

