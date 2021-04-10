Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.59% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $36,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.