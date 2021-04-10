Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $36,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 347,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 232,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 51,117 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 87,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

BTT stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.