Morgan Stanley Has $33.78 Million Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.01% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $33,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 249,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

