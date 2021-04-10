Morgan Stanley Has $34.23 Million Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.84% of Ferro worth $34,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ferro in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferro by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

FOE opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -283.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $259.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

