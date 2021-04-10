Morgan Stanley Has $34.27 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 500.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Radian Group worth $34,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

