Morgan Stanley Has $34.68 Million Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 238,569 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Brooks Automation worth $34,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

BRKS opened at $95.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

