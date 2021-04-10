Morgan Stanley Has $34.80 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Chart Industries worth $34,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after buying an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after buying an additional 235,296 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $108,942,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 405,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Shares of GTLS opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $166.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

