Morgan Stanley Has $35.32 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of Meritage Homes worth $35,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $250,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,852.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

MTH stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.34. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.