Morgan Stanley Has $35.35 Million Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of 2U worth $35,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,787,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

