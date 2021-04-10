Morgan Stanley Has $35.57 Million Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,815,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.73% of Tivity Health worth $35,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TVTY. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Tivity Health by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $12,878,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tivity Health by 2,680.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 713,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 687,615 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Tivity Health stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

