Morgan Stanley Has $35.95 Million Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.86% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $35,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

