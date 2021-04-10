Morgan Stanley Has $36.78 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Juniper Networks worth $36,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after buying an additional 1,216,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after purchasing an additional 414,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,990,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

