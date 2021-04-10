Morgan Stanley Has $37.34 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Cousins Properties worth $37,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUZ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

