Morgan Stanley Has $37.64 Million Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of DCP Midstream worth $37,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 76,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCP shares. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

NYSE:DCP opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

